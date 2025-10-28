Jammu and Kashmir grapples with canine threat, nearly 150 stray dog bite cases reported every day

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the growing menace of stray dog attacks, with nearly 150 dog bite cases reported every day. The Union Territory has reported over 2.13 lakh dog bite cases between 2022 and 2025.

According to figures released by the government in the Assembly today in response to a question by NC MLA Mubarak Gul, it was revealed that 98,470 dog bites were reported in four years in the Jammu region and 1,14,498 cases in the Valley.

The statistics revealed that in Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, 36406 dog bite cases were reported between 2022-2025, followed by 26,453 dog bite cases in Anantnag. Data also showed that 18,563 dog bite cases were recorded in Baramulla, 9,382 in Budgam, 6,612 in Kulgam, 5,367 in Bandipora, 3,594 in Kupwara, 3,426 in Pulwama, 3,338 in Ganderbal, and 1,357 in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.