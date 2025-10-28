Jammu and Kashmir grapples with canine threat, nearly 150 stray dog bite cases reported every day

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is grappling with the growing menace of stray dog attacks, with nearly 150 dog bite cases reported every day. The Union Territory has reported over 2.13 lakh dog bite cases between 2022 and 2025.
According to figures released by the government in the Assembly today in response to a question by NC MLA Mubarak Gul, it was revealed that 98,470 dog bites were reported in four years in the Jammu region and 1,14,498 cases in the Valley.
The statistics revealed that in Valley, Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, 36406 dog bite cases were reported between 2022-2025, followed by 26,453 dog bite cases in Anantnag. Data also showed that 18,563 dog bite cases were recorded in Baramulla, 9,382 in Budgam, 6,612 in Kulgam, 5,367 in Bandipora, 3,594 in Kupwara, 3,426 in Pulwama, 3,338 in Ganderbal, and 1,357 in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.
In the Jammu region, the winter capital of Jammu, 54,889 dog bite cases were reported. Udhampur saw 8,549 dog bite cases, while Kathua reported 8,913 cases. There were 5,342 cases in Rajouri, 4,390 cases in Doda, 4,210 cases in Reasi, 3,662 cases in Kishtwar, and 3,335 cases in Samba. Data also showed 2,923 dog bite cases in Poonch and 2,257 in Ramban.
According to the government, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation has launched a comprehensive sterilisation and immunisation drive for street dogs in Srinagar under the Animal Birth Control and Anti Rabies Vaccination Programme in accordance with the provisions of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 and guidance outlined by the Animal Welfare Board of India. In Phase I, 14,331 street dogs were sterilised and 14,706 street dogs immunised against rabies at the designated Animal Birth Control centres of SMC located at Tengpora and Shuhama, respectively.
The government further said that the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, is in the process of establishing ABC centres in all nine districts of Kashmir, for which the matter for identification has already been taken up with the District Development Commissioners of respective districts.