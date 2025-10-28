Jharkhand: IED blast claims life of 10-year-old girl in Saranda jungles

RANCHI: A 10-year-old girl, who had gone into the forests of West Singhbhum to collect sial leaves, was killed after an IED, planted by Maoists, blew up.

The incident took place on Tuesday near Digha under Jaraikele police.

As per initial reports, Siria Herenj, daughter of Jai Masi Herenj, a resident of Digha village, inadvertently came into contact with an IED planted by Maoists, targeting the security forces while she was collecting sial leaves.

The explosion was so powerful that the girl died on the spot after her legs were severely damaged. After receiving the information, Jaraikela police rushed to the spot and recovered the girl's body from the forest.

Superintendent of Police Amit Renu confirmed the incident, terming it a cowardly act by the Maoists.

“A girl, who had gone into the jungles to collect sial leaves, has been killed in an IED blast near Digha village. She succumbed to her injuries while being evacuated from the jungles by the security forces,” said the SP.