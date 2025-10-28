Jharkhand to get four new medical colleges, Centre provides approval under PPP model

RANCHI: In a major boost to the healthcare and education sectors in Jharkhand, the central government on Tuesday gave its approval for four new medical colleges in the state under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The approval was granted under the ‘Government of India’s Scheme for Establishment of Medical Colleges in PPP Mode,’ aimed at expanding medical education and improving healthcare infrastructure across underserved regions of India.

The decision was taken during an important meeting held in New Delhi at the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), after Jharkhand’s Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Ajay Kumar Singh presented the state’s proposal.

After the presentation given by Ajay Kumar Singh, the Centre approved the establishment of medical colleges in the four districts -- Khunti (50 MBBS seats), Jamtara (100 MBBS seats), Dhanbad (100 MBBS seats) and Giridih (100 MBBS seats).

Each new institution will include a teaching hospital, bringing both medical education opportunities and better healthcare services to local communities.

These projects will be implemented under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) sub-schemes administered by the DEA, Ministry of Finance. This PPP approach is expected to attract private investment and accelerate infrastructure development while ensuring quality standards and shared accountability.

Calling it a “historic day” for Jharkhand, the Additional Chief Secretary said that the establishment of new medical colleges will create new employment opportunities for youth, besides giving a boost to the medical facilities in the state.

“The establishment of new medical colleges under the PPP model will significantly enhance medical education and healthcare services in Jharkhand, while also creating new employment opportunities for our youth.”

Notably, Jharkhand currently has nine medical colleges, including some prominent institutions such as Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur (MGMMC) — both among the oldest in eastern India.

In recent years, the opening of AIIMS Deoghar (2019) has strengthened the state’s medical education infrastructure, offering both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.