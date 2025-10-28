Kejriwal’s backing for Naresh Meena turns Rajasthan's Anta by-poll into a three-cornered contest

JAIPUR: The by-election for the Anta Assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Baran district, scheduled for November 11, has now taken a national turn as Naresh Meena, who rebelled against the Congress and is contesting as an independent candidate, has received open support from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, Naresh Meena appealed for support from the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal through a post on X (Twitter), stating that he was “fighting for change” and needed AAP’s backing.

Within hours, Kejriwal responded, “Naresh ji, the Aam Aadmi Party is completely with you.” Following this exchange, Meena expressed his gratitude to Kejriwal, thanking him for the endorsement.

Soon after the announcement, AAP workers and supporters in Rajasthan became active on the ground and online. The hashtag #AAPStandsWithNareshMeena began trending on social media, transforming what was a local electoral battle into a contest with national attention.

AAP’s state-level leaders and volunteers have since launched a campaign—both online and offline—in support of Naresh Meena.

The Congress has fielded Pramod Jain Bhaya, a seasoned and influential leader from the Hadoti region, as its candidate. Bhaya, a former MLA, enjoys a strong base among Congress loyalists. The BJP, on the other hand, has nominated Morpal Suman, a relatively new face in politics but as one whom the party believes can capitalise on organisational strength.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena, a young leader, commands significant influence among the Meena and Dhakad communities. His earlier association with the Congress ensures that a portion of traditional Congress voters remains loyal to him.

Now, with Kejriwal’s backing, Meena is expected to attract urban, youth, and anti-establishment voters seeking an alternative.

Political observers believe Naresh Meena’s entry—and now AAP’s endorsement—could split the Congress vote bank, potentially benefiting the BJP. “Naresh’s rebellion has already unsettled Congress supporters, and AAP’s anti-corruption and change-driven narrative further amplifies that impact,” said political analyst Nalin Kumar.

For the Aam Aadmi Party, this contest offers an opportunity rather than a risk. By supporting Meena, the party is positioning itself to gain visibility and grassroots traction in Rajasthan—particularly among the youth of the Meena community.

The move signals its intent to carve out a space in Rajasthan’s political landscape ahead of the next Assembly elections.