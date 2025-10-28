Ludhiana-born entrepreneur Darshan Singh Sahsi gunned down in Canada

CHANDIGARH: A prominent Indian-origin Punjabi businessman, Darshan Singh Sahsi, and a leading figure in the community of Abbotsford city in British Columbia, Canada, was shot dead outside his house on Monday. He hailed from Rajgarh village near Doraha in Ludhiana.

The 68-year-old Sahsi was the President of Canam International, one of the world’s leading clothing recyclers. He lived in the Ridgeview Drive area of Abbotsford, near Surrey, and was about to get into his car to leave for his office in Maple Ridge when he was shot dead. He died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. It is learnt that the shooter was waiting in a car parked on the roadside, and as soon as Sahsi sat in his vehicle, the assailant opened fire and fled the scene.

The Canadian Police have launched a formal investigation into the killing and are probing a possible connection to a ransom case. Reports suggest that Sahsi had received ransom calls in the past, which he had ignored.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, the shooting took place at 9:22 a.m. in the 31300 block of Ridgeview Drive. “When officers arrived at the scene after receiving information, they discovered a 68-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite lifesaving medical efforts by first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries. As a precaution, three nearby schools were briefly placed under a shelter-in-place protocol. No students were harmed or directly impacted,” the police said.