Man dies by suicide in Bengal, leaves note mentioning NRC; Mamata blames BJP for ‘spreading fear’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee charged the BJP with spreading fear over the National Register of Citizens on Tuesday, hours after the alleged suicide of a man near Kolkata, who reportedly left behind a note blaming the NRC for his death.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate Muralidhar Sharma said after visiting the spot that 57-year-old Pradeep Kar was found hanging at his residence in Panihati in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday morning.

A suicide note was found in which NRC was mentioned, Sharma said, adding that preliminary investigations revealed the person was in depression after announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls on Monday.

The BJP asserted that the cause of the suicide must be determined only by the investigating agencies, and not through political rhetoric.

Condemning what she described as the BJP's "politics of fear and division," the CM alleged that the party's campaign around the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has created panic among people.

"It shakes me to the very core to imagine how, for years, BJP has tormented innocent citizens with the threat of NRC, spreading lies, stoking panic and weaponising insecurity for votes," Banerjee said in the post.