'Nagas are Nagas, Indians are Indians': Muivah reasserts position on Naga sovereignty

GUWAHATI: From his birthplace Somdal village in Manipur, NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah on Tuesday reiterated that the outfit would not deviate from its long-held position on the Naga political issue.

“They (Government of India) started giving ultimatums… We were forced to tell them that come what may, we will stand our ground. We know who the Indians are and their history,” the 91-year-old leader said.

Muivah, who is also the chief negotiator in the Centre’s peace talks with the NSCN-IM, declared,

“We will not come taking your (India’s) history to surrender to you. We will never do that. Whether it is today or tomorrow, Nagas are Nagas and Indians are Indians.”

He added that there was no uncertainty within the NSCN-IM regarding its stand.

“If you don’t come to understand us and appreciate us, then there is no point in our going to you. The peace negotiators representing the Government of India have understood our position clearly, though some of them have said they face difficulties,” Muivah stated.

Muivah returned to Somdal in Ukhrul district last week after more than six decades, having left home in 1964 to join the Naga revolutionary movement.

At an event in Ukhrul town on October 22, he asserted that the “historic national decision” for a sovereign Nagalim had been “defended and consolidated from the battlefield to the negotiating table.”