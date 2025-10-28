Poll body serves notice to Prashant Kishor after reports of voter enrollment in two states

The district election office in Bihar's Rohtas on Tuesday issued a notice to Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor after multiple media reports suggested that his name had been registered as a voter in two states.

The poll official has directed Kishor to respond to the notice within three days.

TNIE earlier today reported that Kishor is registered as a voter in both his home state of Bihar and adjoining West Bengal.

In Bihar, Kishor is registered as a voter in the Kargahar assembly constituency under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency in Rohtas district. His polling station is Madhya Vidyalay in his ancestral village Konar.

In Bengal, Kishor's address is listed as 121 Kalighat Road, which houses the Trinamool Congress office in Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assembly constituency. His polling station is listed as St Helen School on B Ranishankari Lane. Kishor had worked with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as a political consultant during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The notice issued by the DEO, Rohtas, has cited a media report which has pointed out the anomaly in the case of Kishor.

The notice points out that "Section 31 of Representation of People Act" prohibits a person from having his name enrolled as a voter at more than one place, and that violation of the provision was "punishable with imprisonment for one year, or fine, or both."