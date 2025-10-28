President Droupadi Murmu to take a sortie in Rafale fighter jet on October 29

NEW DELHI: Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, President Droupadi Murmu, will be taking a sortie in an Indian Air Force combat fighter on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said: "The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana, on October 29, where she will take a Sortie in Rafale. Earlier on April 8, 2023, the President took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur IAF station, Assam."

She will be the first President to fly in IAF’s most modern Rafale fighter aircraft. Droupadi Murmu has already flown in a Sukhoi-30MKI in 2023

President Murmu was scheduled to visit Ambala on October 18, but had to postpone her visit due to unknown reasons.

It will be her maiden visit to one of the oldest Indian Air Force stations, which houses one of the Squadrons of the French-built fighter aircraft Rafale. The Rafale jet is considered a 4.5 generation fighter aircraft and is armed with unmatched weapon systems and sensors with multi-role capability.