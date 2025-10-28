Prime accused involved in brutal killing of farmer in MP's Guna district arrested

BHOPAL: More than 50 hours after the brutal killing of a middle-aged farmer and assault of his two daughters in Guna district, the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the prime accused, an expelled BJP leader, Mahendra Nagar, and his two close relatives on Tuesday evening.

Mahendra Nagar, Harish, and Jitendra Nagar were arrested hours after the declaration of a bounty of Rs 10,000 each on the arrest of 13 absconding accused.

Confirming the three fresh arrests in the case, a senior MP police officer told TNIE that with the recent arrests, the total arrests now stand at 4, which also include Mahendra’s brother, Hukum Singh.

The 10 other accused on the run include Mahendra’s wife and two sons, besides two other female members of the extended family.

Meanwhile, the local administration also freed large tracts of forest land encroached by Nagar and aides in multiple villages of the Fatehgarh police station area of Guna district on Tuesday.