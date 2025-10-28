Protect forest dwellers from eviction, states told

NEW DELHI: Days after defending the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 in the Supreme Court, the Union government has directed all states and Union territories to ensure that no tribal or forest-dwelling community is forcibly evicted from wildlife sanctuaries or national parks until their rights are fully recognised and settled.

In a letter dated October 22, Vibhu Nayar, Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), instructed Chief Secretaries to strictly follow the provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006. The letter, seen by this newspaper underscores that the implementation of the FRA remains slow across several states and UTs despite nearly two decades since its enactment.

The communication lays out 12 key priorities for accelerating the process of recognising forest rights, including Individual Forest Rights (IFRs), Habitat Rights for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Community Forest Rights (CFRs), and Community Forest Resource Rights (CFRRs). Citing Section 42 of the FRA, the Centre reminded states that “no member of the Scheduled Tribes or other traditional forest dwellers shall be evicted or removed from forest land under his occupation till the recognition and verification procedure is complete.”