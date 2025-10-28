Pune techie arrested by Anti-Terrorism Squad over suspected link with Al-Qaeda

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Monday, arrested a 33-year-old software engineer, identified as Zubair Hangargekar, from Pune’s Kondhwa area for his alleged links with Pakistan-based Al-Qaeda and involvement in the radicalisation of youth.

According to ATS officials, Zubir Hangargekar, who had been under surveillance for nearly a month, was taken into custody early on Monday and produced before a special UAPA court, which remanded him to police custody till November 4. Mr Hangargekar has been booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Hangargekar is a B Tech graduate, software tester ,and database developer working with a Kalyaninagar-based IT firm, hails from Solapur and lives in Pune with his wife and two children. ATS teams tracked him down to Pune Railway Station upon his return from an event in Chennai. He was detained along with his associates in Pune. They were in Chennai to attend a social function.

The ATS official say, the arrest is connected to an ongoing investigation stemming from raids conducted on October 9 across multiple locations in Pune, during which 19 laptops and 40 mobile phones were seized for forensic analysis. The searches had hinted at the existence of a wider terror network involving radicalised individuals.

The ATS said the investigation into Hangargekar’s activities is underway, and more arrests could follow as digital evidence from seized devices is analysed.