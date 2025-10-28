Rahul to kick off campaign in Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga

NEW DELHI: As Bihar braces for the state Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his campaign on Wednesday with rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga districts.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is expected to be joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc. Sources says the grand alliance will release a common manifesto on October 28. This come days after a press conference in which Tejashwi was announced as the chief ministerial candidate after days of internal feud over the sharing of seats.

Gandhi’s first rally will be held at the reserved constituency of Sakra in Muzaffarpur, where the party has fielded Umesh Ram, the runner-up in the 2020 polls. Alliance partners, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani may also be in attendance. Later, Gandhi will address another rally in the adjoining Darbhanga district in support of the INDIA bloc candidate, RJD’s Lalit Rai.

This would be Gandhi’s visit to the poll-bound state after the conclusion of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra on September 1.