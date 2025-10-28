Raipur Diary | PM to launch silver jubilee celebrations

PM Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee year celebration of the statehood at Nava Raipur (new capital city of Chhattisgarh) on November 1. He will attend five different programmes. For each, a senior IAS officer has been deployed as a nodal officer to oversee the preparations and organising the events. Modi will unveil the new state Assembly premises, attend a programme of Sri Sathya Sai hospital, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris and launch Tribal Freedom Fighter Memorial digital museum. He will also address a public rally during the inaugural ceremony. Chhattisgarh was carved out of erstwhile Madhya Pradesh on November 1, 2000.

IAF’s Surya Kiran aerial show in Raipur

The skies of Naya Raipur will turn into a spectacle of national pride on November 5 when the Indian Air Force’s Surya-Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthral citizens with their breathtaking manoeuvres. The show will be the star attraction of the state’s silver jubilee celebrations and the aerial display will symbolise Chhattisgarh’s progress, confidence, and stature. As the Surya-Kiran team performs signature formations like ‘Bomb Burst’, ‘Heart in the Sky’, and ‘Arrowhead’, spectators will witness the precision and teamwork that define India’s air warriors. Formed in 1996, the Surya-Kiran team so far has performed over 700 air displays in India and abroad.