Relief for Samajwadi Party as HC sets aside local administration’s order to vacate Moradabad bungalow

LUCKNOW: In a major relief to the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Allahabad High Court has set aside the Moradabad administration’s order to vacate the Civil Lines bungalow number 4, associated with the party for over three decades.
The division bench, comprising Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Satya Veer Singh, passed the order on Tuesday after hearing the petition filed by SP leaders. The court observed that the administration’s move to reclaim the bungalow was not legally valid, terming it a malicious and arbitrary action.
The bungalow, located in Moradabad’s posh Civil Lines area, was allotted to SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav 31 years ago. Recently, District Magistrate Anuj Singh had cancelled the allotment and issued a 30-day notice to the party to vacate the property.
Earlier this month, the local administration even attempted to take possession of the bungalow with police deployment. SP workers then requested time until October 10 to vacate the premises.
In response, Samajwadi Party district president Jaiveer Yadav filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court. On October 9, the court had issued an interim stay order directing both parties to maintain the status quo till October 28.
Following the final hearing, the High Court quashed the administration’s eviction notice and upheld the SP’s right to continue using the premises.
The state government had argued that the bungalow was being used for political activities, violating the terms of allotment. However, the court dismissed this reasoning, stating that the SP’s use of the property was within legal limits and the administration’s action was unjustified.
Bungalow No. 4, spread over 953.71 square meter in Civil Lines, lies opposite the Police Training College (PTC-2) in Moradabad’s high-security VIP area.
It stands on nazul land, owned by the state government and managed by the Moradabad Municipal Corporation.
The bungalow includes four rooms, a large lawn, parking space, and open grounds. A Samajwadi Party district office board is displayed outside the premises.
After the court’s decision, the SP will retain possession of the bungalow. The High Court’s order brings a temporary end to the long-standing dispute between the Moradabad district administration and Samajwadi Party over the property that has served as a key political base since the 1990s.