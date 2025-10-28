Relief for Samajwadi Party as HC sets aside local administration’s order to vacate Moradabad bungalow

LUCKNOW: In a major relief to the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Allahabad High Court has set aside the Moradabad administration’s order to vacate the Civil Lines bungalow number 4, associated with the party for over three decades.

The division bench, comprising Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Satya Veer Singh, passed the order on Tuesday after hearing the petition filed by SP leaders. The court observed that the administration’s move to reclaim the bungalow was not legally valid, terming it a malicious and arbitrary action.

The bungalow, located in Moradabad’s posh Civil Lines area, was allotted to SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav 31 years ago. Recently, District Magistrate Anuj Singh had cancelled the allotment and issued a 30-day notice to the party to vacate the property.

Earlier this month, the local administration even attempted to take possession of the bungalow with police deployment. SP workers then requested time until October 10 to vacate the premises.

In response, Samajwadi Party district president Jaiveer Yadav filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court. On October 9, the court had issued an interim stay order directing both parties to maintain the status quo till October 28.