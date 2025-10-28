Roads are national assets, accountability and quality are non-negotiable: Minister Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday sought accountability, transparency, and ownership among contractors, consultants, and officials to ensure that India’s highways are built and maintained to world-class standards.

He announced that stricter measures would be implemented to ensure transparency and performance-linked accountability across all projects.

All road projects will undergo performance audits and ratings based on quality and accident data, he said.

“Every stakeholder, from the contractor to the engineer to the policymaker, must take ownership of their work. Accountability and quality are non-negotiable… Roads must not only be built but also maintained to international standards. Roads are national assets. Those who build or manage them must be answerable to the people of India,” Gadkari said.

The minister was delivering a keynote address at the Smart Roads Conference 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.

He said that details of project officials, contractors, developers and consultants would be displayed publicly to enhance accountability to citizens and poor quality work or negligence will invite penalties and blacklisting.