Two dead, several injured as private bus catches fire after coming in contact with live wire in Jaipur

Two persons were electrocuted and ver a dozen were injured after a private bus caught fire after coming in contact with a hanging wire in Jaipur's Manoharpur area on Tuesday, police said.

According to reports, the bus was carrying transporting labourers to a brick kiln located in Todi village and was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road when the incident occurred.

After coming in contact with a live electricity wire, the bus caught fire, which was later doused, Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (Rural), Rashi Dogra Dudi said.

The bus is believed to have touched an overhead 11,000-volt power line, triggering a surge of electricity that caused sparks and set the vehicle ablaze.

The injured have been rushed to the SMS hospital.

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)