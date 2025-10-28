Woman alleges assault at nightclub in Kolkata five-star hotel

KOLKATA: A woman has accused a group of men of molestation and assault at a nightclub inside a five-star hotel here, police said on Tuesday.

No person has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, they said.

The complainant was reportedly with her husband, brother, and friends when a brawl broke out at the nightclub of the five-star hotel on Sunday night, the police said.

The alleged incident led to a confrontation at around 4.15 AM and lasted for about an hour and a half inside the nightclub.

According to the FIR, the businessman identified as Naser Khan, who had earlier served a prison term in a gang rape case before being released in 2020, and his nephew Junaid Khan have been named among the accused, the police said.

"They attacked us with bottles and tried to touch me inappropriately," the woman had stated in her complaint, a police officer said.

The complainant has also alleged that her family members were forced to hide inside the club's liquor room.

Denying his involvement, Khan reportedly claimed that he was not present during the incident.