51 Maoists surrender in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: 51 cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including nine women members, surrendered in an edgy district of Bijapur, about 350 km south of Raipur, on Wednesday. Twenty among them were carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 66 lakh on their heads, the police said.

“As many as 51 Maoist cadres decided to return to the mainstream, citing their frustration over the ‘hollow ideology’ of the banned outfit and impressed by the state government’s rehabilitation policy and development plans,” said Jitendra Yadav, Bijapur district superintendent of police.

It’s yet another significant achievement under the Bastar Range police initiative ‘Poona Margham: Rehabilitation through Reintegration’ in Bijapur, he added.