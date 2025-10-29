Acting woman DySP in MP on run after stealing Rs 2 lakh cash, mobile from her friend’s home

BHOPAL: The Bhopal police are in search for an officiating female deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Kalpana Raghuvanshi, accused of stealing a cell phone and Rs 2 lakh cash from her close friend's home in Mahalaxmi Parisar residential colony.
Her friend, the complainant, is employed at an insurance company.
A case has been registered at the Jahangirabad police station of Bhopal against Raghuvanshi.
The complainant alleged that on returning to the main room after taking a bath, she couldn’t find the cell phone put on charge and a handbag containing Rs 2 lakh cash. The incident allegedly took place a month back.
She added that the house’s door was slightly open and her daughter was studying in the other room.
On checking the CCTV footage, it was found that DySP Kalpana Raghuvanshi, who has been her friend for the last six years, entered and exited the house in a short time.
According to sources privy to the ongoing police probe, the CCTV grab showed the DySP holding a bundle of currency notes while leaving the premises.
After seeing the CCTV grabs, the complainant reported the matter to the Jahangirabad police station. A case of theft was subsequently registered against the acting DySP.
While the cell phone has been recovered, the DySP remains untraceable along with Rs 2 lakh cash.
According to additional superintendent of police (ASP) Bittu Sharma, “Raghuvanshi has been served a notice; she is absconding.”
Meanwhile, sources at the state PHQ told TNIE that the concerned acting DySP is already facing a departmental probe for undue absence from duty for around a year and is likely to be demoted back to an inspector’s post.
Importantly, this is the third incident due to which the state police have been in the news for the wrong reasons in recent times.
Earlier this month, 11 police personnel posted in Seoni district, including a woman sub-divisional officer police (SDOP) and a sub-inspector, were arrested for allegedly looting suspected hawala money.
During the same period, two police constables posted at Bhopal’s Piplani police station were arrested for murdering an engineering student in Bhopal’s Indrapuri area.