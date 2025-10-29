Bihar: Congress scramble over star campaigners

NEW DELHI: As senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi prepares to launch the party’s campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections from Wednesday, internal murmurs of discontent have reportedly emerged over the list of star campaigners finalised for the first two phases of the polls. The Congress released its list of 40 star campaigners on Thursday, featuring top leaders such as party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to spearhead the campaign.

However, sources within the party say the list has not gone down well with all sections of the party. While the list includes several prominent names, there is said to be unease over the exclusion of various senior leaders, such as former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Jairam Ramesh, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, among others.

According to insiders, the list was prepared by the Central Election Committee (CEC) in consultation with the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC). The committee, it is learnt, aimed to strike a balance between senior leadership and younger, more regionally influential figures who could appeal to Bihar’s diverse electorate.

The emphasis, one senior leader said, was on leaders who are active on the ground and can ‘connect directly with the youth and local voters.’ Still, a section of the leaders argued that experience and credibility built over years of political work should not be sidelined.

“These are leaders who have represented the party nationally, have strong communication skills, and are well respected across the spectrum. Their absence sends a wrong message”, said a senior leader on condition of anonymity.