Markets closed, transport hit as BJP Bandh brings Jharkhand's Kolhan to standstill

RANCHI: The Kolhan Bandh, called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, witnessed widespread impact in West Singhbhum as most of the shops and business establishments remained closed since the morning.

The 6 am to 6 pm bandh was called by the BJP in two districts of the Kolhan region against the alleged baton-charge on tribals during a demonstration in Chaibasa town on Monday night.

Villagers in Chaibasa have been demanding the imposition of “no entry” on heavy vehicles on NH 220 and NH 75E during daytime to check frequent road accidents.

Villagers on Monday were marching towards the residence of Jharkhand Transport Minister Deepak Birua to ‘gherao’ his residence and hand over a memorandum to him in this regard, during which the police resorted to lathi-charge and hurled tear gas shells, leading to a stampede, injuring many people.

Later, the police also arrested several protesters, prompting the BJP and other tribal organisations to call a bandh.

Due to the bandh, attendance in schools and colleges remained extremely low, and public transport was completely shut down. Roads and major intersections remained deserted as the vehicles kept off the roads due to a bandh called by the tribal organisations and BJP.