BJP to move Election Commission against Omar Abdullah for alleged poll code violation

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced that it will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) and file a complaint against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The BJP’s objection came after the Chief Minister informed the Legislative Assembly that the proposed National Law University (NLU) in Jammu and Kashmir may start functioning temporarily from Ompora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district from the next financial year.
Bypolls to the Budgam Assembly seat are scheduled for November 11, and the MCC is currently in force in the district.
Omar’s Remarks in Assembly
While speaking in the Assembly on a Private Member’s Resolution moved by Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat regarding the establishment of the NLU in Bandipora, Omar Abdullah said that the final decision on the university’s location would be made later.
“We will make a decision on where to establish the National Law University at the appropriate time. It will take considerable time to build the main campus,” Omar told the House.
He added that while it would not be possible to set up the NLU during the current financial year, the government intended to begin admissions and classes from early next financial year.
“We want admissions and classes to start from the next financial year. For now, we will have to operate in rented accommodation,” the Chief Minister said.
Omar explained that officials were already working to identify suitable infrastructure for temporary use.
“I have directed the officials to identify potential sites. In my view, a Software Technology Park was being developed at Ompora, Budgam, but we did not get clearance from the Air Force. The building and campus at Ompora are complete but currently unused. If we don’t find space elsewhere, we may start a temporary campus of the Law University there, while simultaneously working on a permanent one,” he said.
The Chief Minister added that once the NLU begins functioning in Jammu and Kashmir, students from the Union Territory would no longer have to go outside the state to study law.
BJP Alleges MCC Violation
Reacting sharply to Omar Abdullah’s remarks, senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused the Chief Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct in a district where elections are scheduled.
“The Chief Minister crossed all limits today and violated the MCC. The bye-election is being held in the Budgam Assembly constituency, and the code is in force. His assurance in the Assembly that the Law University will start functioning in Budgam is a clear violation of the ECI’s guidelines,” Sharma told reporters.
He added that the BJP would file a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India, demanding action against the Chief Minister.
“If the Chief Minister can make such announcements during the MCC period, he should resign on moral grounds. When a CM violates the ECI’s code, what can be expected from a common citizen?” Sharma asked.
“Through the media, I want to tell the CM to resign on moral grounds, or else the BJP will file a complaint with the Election Commission today. We will demand strict action against his assurance on the floor of the House regarding the Law University in Budgam,” he added.