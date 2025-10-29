BJP to move Election Commission against Omar Abdullah for alleged poll code violation

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced that it will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) and file a complaint against Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The BJP’s objection came after the Chief Minister informed the Legislative Assembly that the proposed National Law University (NLU) in Jammu and Kashmir may start functioning temporarily from Ompora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district from the next financial year.

Bypolls to the Budgam Assembly seat are scheduled for November 11, and the MCC is currently in force in the district.

Omar’s Remarks in Assembly

While speaking in the Assembly on a Private Member’s Resolution moved by Congress MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat regarding the establishment of the NLU in Bandipora, Omar Abdullah said that the final decision on the university’s location would be made later.

“We will make a decision on where to establish the National Law University at the appropriate time. It will take considerable time to build the main campus,” Omar told the House.

He added that while it would not be possible to set up the NLU during the current financial year, the government intended to begin admissions and classes from early next financial year.

“We want admissions and classes to start from the next financial year. For now, we will have to operate in rented accommodation,” the Chief Minister said.

Omar explained that officials were already working to identify suitable infrastructure for temporary use.