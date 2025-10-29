CBI takes over Uttarakhand exam scandal probe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the alleged paper leak scandal during the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination after the state government referred the matter to the federal agency to probe the larger crime nexus.

The case was initially registered at Raipur Police Station, Dehradun, on September 22, 2025, under the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023.

It was alleged that large-scale corruption, collusion and organised cheating in a recruitment examination were carried out across various districts simultaneously.

It is alleged that the question papers for an exam held on September 21–22, 2025, were stolen in advance, copied and circulated among select candidates in lieu of hefty money.