CBI takes over Uttarakhand exam scandal probe

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the alleged paper leak scandal during the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination after the state government referred the matter to the federal agency to probe the larger crime nexus.
The case was initially registered at Raipur Police Station, Dehradun, on September 22, 2025, under the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023.
It was alleged that large-scale corruption, collusion and organised cheating in a recruitment examination were carried out across various districts simultaneously.
It is alleged that the question papers for an exam held on September 21–22, 2025, were stolen in advance, copied and circulated among select candidates in lieu of hefty money.
The accused were identified as Suman, wife of Naresh Chauhan, Assistant Professor, Amroda Degree College, Pratapnagar (Tehri Garhwal) — a public servant, Khalid, son of Mohd. Shahzad, resident of Sultanpur Adampur in Haridwar, Sabia, daughter of Mohd. Shahzad and Hina, daughter of Mohd. Shahzad.
The FIR also refers to “other unknown public servants and private persons.”
The preliminary investigation found that insiders in the recruitment system colluded with private people to leak the question papers, which were allegedly sold to aspirants for Rs 5 – Rs 10 lakh each.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, on October 24, 2025, directed the CBI to probe the case throughout Uttarakhand.
Based on the order, CBI registered a case in the matter. It was also stated that between 2022 and 2023, several exams conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) were marred by leaks and bribery, prompting massive protests.
It was when aspirants started protesting across the state, the government took cognisance and brought the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023, prescribing stringent jail terms and penalties for offenders.
Lakhs of aspirants demanded transparency and re-examinations. Despite that, in 2025, the cheating network remains active, and to unearth the entire nexus, the state government has referred the matter to CBI.