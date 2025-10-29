Centre skips Turkey's national day celebrations held in Delhi, deepens relationship with Cyprus

NEW DELHI: In a diplomatic signal reflecting the strain in bilateral relations, India on Wednesday stayed away from Turkish National Day celebrations in New Delhi.
The differences arose over Ankara’s pro-Pakistan stance during Operation Sindoor and its repeated criticism of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.
While no official explanation was offered, New Delhi’s decision to skip the event was seen as a message, indicating that India will not overlook Turkey’s continued political posturing on issues core to its sovereignty.
Speaking at the reception, Turkish Ambassador Ali Murat Ersoy struck a conciliatory note, expressing hope for a reset in ties.
“The potential of our relationship far outweighs the current level of engagement. India is one of the most important countries in the world, and we can work together to promote connectivity,” Ersoy said.
He urged both nations to combine efforts and wisdom to address global conflicts and inequalities. However, New Delhi’s absence from the event sent a clear message that words alone may not bridge the current gulf.
Relations between the two countries have been tense for years, with Ankara frequently aligning itself with Islamabad on global platforms and backing Pakistan’s rhetoric on Kashmir.
During Operation Sindoor earlier this year, when India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Turkey voiced support for Pakistan’s “right to self-defence,” a position that deepened India’s displeasure.
Meanwhile, India has intensified its engagement with Cyprus, a country that has its own fraught history with Turkey.
Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos arrived in New Delhi on his first official visit, aimed at reviewing the India–Cyprus Action Plan 2025–2029 and advancing a comprehensive partnership.
The visit is described as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, and multilateral forums.
“A warm welcome to FM Constantinos Kombos of the Republic of Cyprus on his first official visit to India. An opportunity to review progress in implementation of the IN–CY Action Plan 2025–29 and discuss the Comprehensive Partnership,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
Kombos is scheduled to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday and will deliver a lecture themed on “Cyprus and the world” at the Indian Council for World Affairs.
The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where India reaffirmed its support for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Cyprus question in accordance with UN resolutions.
The Cyprus issue remains a longstanding point of friction between Ankara and Nicosia since Turkey’s 1974 military intervention following a Greek-backed coup. The island’s northern region which is declared the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is recognised only by Turkey.