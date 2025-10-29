Centre skips Turkey's national day celebrations held in Delhi, deepens relationship with Cyprus

NEW DELHI: In a diplomatic signal reflecting the strain in bilateral relations, India on Wednesday stayed away from Turkish National Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The differences arose over Ankara’s pro-Pakistan stance during Operation Sindoor and its repeated criticism of the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

While no official explanation was offered, New Delhi’s decision to skip the event was seen as a message, indicating that India will not overlook Turkey’s continued political posturing on issues core to its sovereignty.

Speaking at the reception, Turkish Ambassador Ali Murat Ersoy struck a conciliatory note, expressing hope for a reset in ties.

“The potential of our relationship far outweighs the current level of engagement. India is one of the most important countries in the world, and we can work together to promote connectivity,” Ersoy said.

He urged both nations to combine efforts and wisdom to address global conflicts and inequalities. However, New Delhi’s absence from the event sent a clear message that words alone may not bridge the current gulf.

Relations between the two countries have been tense for years, with Ankara frequently aligning itself with Islamabad on global platforms and backing Pakistan’s rhetoric on Kashmir.