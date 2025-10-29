Close shave for passengers on Tapaswini Express as goods train derails in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Rail traffic on the Hatia–Rourkela section was disrupted on Wednesday after a goods train carrying iron ore from Rourkela to Bokaro derailed near Kanarowan railway station in Jharkhand's Simdega. At least 10 wagons went off the tracks.

Of the 10 derailed wagons, five to seven bogies were reported to be completely damaged. The accident also damaged approximately 100 metres of both up and down lines. The Puri-Hatia Tapaswini Express was traveling directly behind the freight train at the time of the accident. Due to the alertness of railway personnel, the train was stopped at Tati station, averting a major loss of life.

Although no casualties have been reported, the railways has suffered losses estimated in crores of rupees. The track, sleepers, overhead power lines, and signal systems were severely damaged. The exact cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 10:13 am on Wednesday near the northern cabin of Kanaroan railway station under Bano police station area. A freight train carrying iron ore from Rourkela to Bokaro suddenly derailed between poles 524/29 and 524/36.

After receiving information about the accident, RPF and GRP teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, establishing security. No one is allowed to approach the accident site.