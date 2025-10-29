Cloud seeding in Delhi fails to induce rain but yields vital pollution data: IIT-K director Manindra Agrawal

LUCKNOW: IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agrawal said that while the recent cloud seeding exercise in Delhi failed to induce artificial rain, it provided valuable information for future endeavours, particularly in understanding pollution reduction dynamics.

Interacting with media persons on Wednesday, the IIT director said that data gathered from 15 monitoring stations set up across the national capital to measure air pollution and moisture levels showed a 6–10 per cent reduction in PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentration.

On Tuesday, two aircraft had taken off from airfields in Kanpur and Meerut managed by the IIT Kanpur expert team. The operation covered Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Sadakpur, Bhojpur, and surrounding regions. Each flare weighed about 0.5 kg, with eight flares released per sortie, dispersing a tested mixture designed to enhance precipitation potential.

Talking about the trial being unsuccessful and the high expenditure associated with cloud seeding, he reiterated that the term “experiment” implied the possibility of both success and failure. “If we fear failure and don't undertake an experiment, then we will not make progress,” he added.