Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking appointment of non-Muslims, non-Sikhs as minority panel chief

"Section 3 of the act only provided that the commission shall consist of a chairperson, vice chairperson, and five members. The act does not provide that the commission shall comprise all the members belonging to minority communities. The only provision is that five members, including the chairperson, shall be among the minority communities. The provision does not provide that the members or the chairperson shall be from a particular minority community," the bench said.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to consider the representation if it was made by the petitioner on the issue.

The petition claimed that out that of the 16 chairpersons appointed so far, 14 have been Muslims and two Sikhs.

It claimed that there has been no representation of the members of other minority communities, such as Christians, Buddhists, Zoroastrians, and Jains.