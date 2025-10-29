DGCA revised over 100 civil aviation regulations in six months: Official

NEW DELHI: Regulator DGCA has revised more than 100 civil aviation regulations in the last six months after discussions with the industry, its chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said on Wednesday as he emphasised that the country's aviation sector is on the right path.

At a conference in the national capital, he also said with the right policy, "we are on the right track."

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and domestic carriers have placed huge orders for aircraft, but the per capita travel is among the lowest.