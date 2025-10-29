ECI activates National Voter Helpline to address citizen grievances, queries

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that it has activated the National Voter Helpline for all 36 state and district-level helplines with an aim to address all queries and grievances of citizens.

In an official statement, the poll panel said that it also launched the ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility, using which citizens can directly contact their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the feature available on the ECINET platform.

The latest development comes in the wake of the announcement of the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the ECI in nine states and three Union Territories (UTs).

The states are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and the UTs are Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Notably, among the states and the UTs Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026.

“The ECI has activated the National Voter Helpline with an aim to address all queries/grievances of citizens. The National Contact Centre (NCC) will serve as the central helpline for all States and UTs,” the ECI said.

The NCC operates daily from 8 am to 8 pm through toll-free number 1800-11-1950, it said, adding that calls were handled by trained executives, who assist citizens and other stakeholders with electoral services and queries.