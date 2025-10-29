Education Ministry reviews progress on multilingual higher education push

NEW DELHI: The Education Ministry on Wednesday held a high-level meeting to review the dissemination of higher education materials in Indian languages and strategies to strengthen teaching across all 22 scheduled languages under the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme (BBPS).

Chaired by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, the meeting brought together over 200 participants, including university vice-chancellors, state representatives, and senior ministry officials.

The consultation aimed to gather feedback from stakeholders to fine-tune the implementation of BBPS, which is an initiative announced in the Union Budget to make digital textbooks and study materials available in multiple Indian languages, breaking the long-standing language barrier in higher education.

“The BBPS aims to digitalise every single course offered in higher education across the country. This is a mega project proposed in January 2024, which has commenced this year and will take up to 2028 to be fully implemented,” a senior official told.