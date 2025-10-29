Government may allow sugar export in view of glut in domestic market, risk of non-payment to farmers

NEW DELHI: The government may allow sugar export in view of a glut in the domestic market and the risk of non-payment to farmers.

Sugar Industry body warns of risk of farmers' payment after the government has allocated a lesser offtake of sugar-based ethanol over grain-based ethanol in the ongoing sugarcane season 2025-26 to achieve blending with fuel up to 20% (E20).

Under the Ethanol Supply Year 2025–26, the Government has allocated 289 crore litres of ethanol from sugar-based feedstocks, accounting for 28% of the total requirement, while grain-based ethanol has been allocated 72% (760 crore litres).

The industry body claimed that the sugar industry has invested over Rs 40,000 crore in setting up more than 900 crore litres of ethanol capacity, as per NITI Aayog’s 2020-25 Biofuel Roadmap.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) demanded a rebalance of ethanol allocation, with at least a 50% share, to make sugar industry distilleries economically viable.

The industry body denied the allegation that grain-based offtake increased in view of the Bihar election.