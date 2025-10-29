Gujarat government orders rapid relief survey after unseasonal rains ravage 10 lakh hectares of crops

AHMEDABAD: Unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc across several districts of Gujarat, devastating standing crops and leaving thousands of farmers in distress.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel swiftly mobilised his cabinet, dispatching ministers to the ground for direct assessment. With over 10,00,000 hectares of farmland reportedly affected, the state government has now approved a week-long survey to evaluate losses and ensure compensation reaches the farmers swiftly.

Unseasonal rains lashing Gujarat for the past several days have left a trail of devastation across the state’s farmlands.

Crops in key agricultural belts, including Tapi, Navsari, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Surat, have suffered extensive damage, shaking the backbone of the farming community.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel immediately directed his ministers to fan out across the affected areas and assess the damage first-hand.

Acting on the CM’s orders, senior ministers interacted with farmers and gathered on-ground details of crop destruction and their hardships.