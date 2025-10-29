Gunfire at Punjabi singer Channi Nattan’s house in Canada; Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

CHANDIGARH, Oct. 29: A day after the shooting death of Indian-origin Punjabi businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi, gunshots were fired at the house of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan in Canada. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for both the killing of Sahsi and the shooting incident at Nattan’s residence.

According to the gang, Sahsi was shot dead because he refused to pay extortion money. The claims were made in a Facebook post by Goldie Dhillon, a known member of the Bishnoi gang. In the post, Dhillon alleged that Sahsi was targeted due to his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and his refusal to comply with the gang’s extortion demands.

Dhillon added that the shooting at Nattan’s house was related to singer Sardar Khera, who is reportedly close to Nattan.

“The reason for the shooting at singer Channi Nattan’s house is Sardar Khera. Any singer who works with or has any connection with Sardar Khera in the future will be responsible for their own losses. We will continue to inflict significant harm on Sardar Khera. We have no personal enmity with Channi Nattan,” the post read.

Authorities have launched investigations into both incidents, and security has been tightened to protect potential targets within the Indo-Canadian community.

Footage of the shooting has gone viral on social media. In the 15-second video, multiple rounds of gunfire can be seen being fired at the house. It is not immediately clear if anyone was inside at the time of the incident.

Earlier, Dhillon had claimed responsibility for a shooting at the café of comedian Kapil Sharma in Canada, marking the third attack on the establishment.