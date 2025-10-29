Himachal seeks Centre’s help for Doppler radar, 150 weather stations to tackle climate disasters

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of recent cloudbursts and flash floods, the Himachal Pradesh government has urged the Union Government to provide one Doppler weather radar and 150 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across the state to ensure that every district, particularly the disaster-prone areas, is better equipped to handle future weather-related challenges.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and requested that adequate Doppler weather radar and automatic weather stations be provided to ensure early and quick warnings related to natural disasters in the state.
Sukhu said that due to the geological positioning of Himachal Pradesh and the growing impact of global warming and climate change, the state has witnessed an alarming rise in the occurrence of natural disasters. He noted that the state was suffering huge losses as a result and requested that one Doppler weather radar and 150 automated weather stations be provided before the next monsoon season so the state could benefit from timely weather updates.
He also thanked the Union minister for approving a Doppler radar for Lahaul-Spiti. Sukhu said that weather-related data should be integrated with centrally recognised national early warning agencies so that the state could receive accurate and timely alerts about adverse weather conditions.
The Chief Minister further requested the establishment of a seismic laboratory and data analysis centre in the Kangra-Hamirpur zone, which falls within seismic zone-V and is highly prone to earthquakes. He also urged the installation of two additional air monitoring systems in higher reaches of the state, a weather data centre at Hamirpur, and compact weather radars in shadow areas.
Sukhu stressed that modern warning, monitoring, and data analysis systems must be set up in Himachal due to the rising frequency of natural disasters in recent years, calling it the “need of the hour”.
He also called for the setting up of a bio-manufacturing hub to make better use of plant-based natural resources in the state and emphasised the need to establish plant-based packaging units to promote environmental protection and sustainable development.
In addition, he sought support to strengthen space science education in the state through initiatives like the “Space on Wheels” programme, AI-related refresher courses, and other advanced science education modules.
A detailed discussion was also held during the meeting on natural farming, land management, and renewable energy-based smart agriculture in Himachal Pradesh.
Jitendra Singh appreciated the state’s proactive approach and reiterated that the Central Government remains fully committed to supporting all states in their efforts toward climate resilience and disaster mitigation. He said that the Ministry of Earth Sciences has been continuously expanding the country’s meteorological network, especially in hilly and remote regions, to ensure timely dissemination of critical weather information to the public and local authorities.
Singh noted that advanced meteorological tools like Doppler Radars and AWS play a crucial role not only in disaster preparedness but also in sectors like agriculture, hydropower, and tourism, which form the backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s economy. He assured full central support in expanding this infrastructure to cover vulnerable zones and enhance public safety.
The meeting reflected a shared commitment between the Centre and the State Government to strengthen the scientific framework for forecasting and disaster management, ensuring that development in the hill state is sustainable and resilient to climate risks. Both leaders agreed that close coordination between the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the state authorities will further enhance Himachal Pradesh’s capacity to respond effectively to extreme weather events.