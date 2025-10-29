Himachal seeks Centre’s help for Doppler radar, 150 weather stations to tackle climate disasters

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of recent cloudbursts and flash floods, the Himachal Pradesh government has urged the Union Government to provide one Doppler weather radar and 150 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across the state to ensure that every district, particularly the disaster-prone areas, is better equipped to handle future weather-related challenges.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and requested that adequate Doppler weather radar and automatic weather stations be provided to ensure early and quick warnings related to natural disasters in the state.

Sukhu said that due to the geological positioning of Himachal Pradesh and the growing impact of global warming and climate change, the state has witnessed an alarming rise in the occurrence of natural disasters. He noted that the state was suffering huge losses as a result and requested that one Doppler weather radar and 150 automated weather stations be provided before the next monsoon season so the state could benefit from timely weather updates.

He also thanked the Union minister for approving a Doppler radar for Lahaul-Spiti. Sukhu said that weather-related data should be integrated with centrally recognised national early warning agencies so that the state could receive accurate and timely alerts about adverse weather conditions.