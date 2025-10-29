Housing ministry asks RERAs to list extensions to delayed projects

NEW DELHI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal has sought reports from all Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) with details of extensions granted to delayed projects and the actions taken if a project is incomplete even after three extensions. The directions were issued during the Central Advisory Council (CAC) meeting held last month.
According to the minutes of the meetings seen by this newspaper, during the discussion in the Council, vice president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Rohit Raj Modi pointed out that there should be no linkage between registration and termination of projects under RERA.
Following the statement, chairperson of Haryana RERA (Gurugram) Arun Kumar said the time duration for project completion is declared by the promoter at the time of project registration and if the promoter fails to deliver the project within this timeframe, delayed possession charges will be applicable.
Subsequently, Manohar Lal, who chaired the Council, issued the directions. “The chairperson directed that a report should be obtained from all Real Estate Regulatory Authorities detailing the number of extensions granted to projects and the actions taken in cases where a project remains incomplete even after three extensions,” read the minutes.
Regarding the project schedule, Joint Secretary (Housing and Housing for All) Kuldip Narayan said the issue of timeline would not arise if the completion schedule declared by the promoter before the RERA Authority, the timeline mentioned in the brochure for handing over possession and the linked payment schedule are all aligned. The minister also directed that steps be taken to harmonise declared timelines.
Misleading advertisements about housing projects, were also discussed. Secretary of MoHUA Srinivas Katikithala said the ministry had taken cognisance of the matter and asked the states and RERA authorities to take appropriate action and furnish a report.
The secretary further said that as on September 1, all states and UTs except Nagaland have established RERAs and notified rules.
SoP recommended for better functioning
Manohar Lal suggested studying global as well as state models to adopt best practices to strengthen the framework
The Council recommended Standard Operating Processes (SoP) to ensure the effective functioning and strengthening of RERAs and enforcement of their orders along with detailed framework to get stalled projects completed
Nation-wide database of projects to be prepared through
portal to empower the prospective home buyers to take informed decision
The Council emphasised steps to be taken to bring about uniformity in RERA implementation, faster registration, compliance of orders, and clarity in definitions
More than 1.51 L projects and 1.06 L agents have been registered and more than 1.47 L complaints have been disposed by the RERAs across the country