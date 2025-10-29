Housing ministry asks RERAs to list extensions to delayed projects

NEW DELHI: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal has sought reports from all Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) with details of extensions granted to delayed projects and the actions taken if a project is incomplete even after three extensions. The directions were issued during the Central Advisory Council (CAC) meeting held last month.

According to the minutes of the meetings seen by this newspaper, during the discussion in the Council, vice president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Rohit Raj Modi pointed out that there should be no linkage between registration and termination of projects under RERA.

Following the statement, chairperson of Haryana RERA (Gurugram) Arun Kumar said the time duration for project completion is declared by the promoter at the time of project registration and if the promoter fails to deliver the project within this timeframe, delayed possession charges will be applicable.

Subsequently, Manohar Lal, who chaired the Council, issued the directions. “The chairperson directed that a report should be obtained from all Real Estate Regulatory Authorities detailing the number of extensions granted to projects and the actions taken in cases where a project remains incomplete even after three extensions,” read the minutes.

Regarding the project schedule, Joint Secretary (Housing and Housing for All) Kuldip Narayan said the issue of timeline would not arise if the completion schedule declared by the promoter before the RERA Authority, the timeline mentioned in the brochure for handing over possession and the linked payment schedule are all aligned. The minister also directed that steps be taken to harmonise declared timelines.