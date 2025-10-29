Invoking Shivaji Maharaj, PM says India’s maritime reforms turning seas into gateways of opportunity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in the 21st century, India’s maritime sector is advancing with great speed and energy, and it has replaced over a century-old colonial shipping laws with modern, tourist-friendly laws suited for the new era.

He said India has taken major steps toward next-generation reforms in the maritime sector. “India’s ports are now counted among the most efficient in the developing world, and in many cases, are outperforming ports in the developed world,” he said while addressing the Maritime Leaders Conclave in Mumbai. Modi chaired the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, which saw participation from 85 countries, along with CEOs of major shipping giants, startups, policymakers, innovators, and representatives from small island nations.

Modi said that the land hosting the conclave is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who laid the foundation of maritime security and asserted Indian strength across the trade routes of the Arabian Sea. “Shivaji Maharaj’s vision highlighted that the seas are not boundaries but gateways to opportunity, and India is moving forward with the same thinking,” he said.