J&K government to table bill ensuring equal workplace rights, night shift provision for women

SRINAGAR: The Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government will on Wednesday introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Establishments (Licensing, Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2025, in the Legislative Assembly.

The bill seeks to prohibit discrimination against women in recruitment, permit women to work night shifts, and enhance safeguards for workers’ rights across establishments.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, who is in charge of Labour & Employment, will introduce the Bill in the Assembly today to amend and consolidate the laws relating to the regulation of employment and other conditions of service of workers employed in shops and establishments and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The autumn session of the Assembly is in session in Srinagar.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and shall come into force on such date as the Government may by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.

It shall apply to all the shops and establishments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill, which prohibits discrimination against women workers, states that no woman worker shall be discriminated against in matters of recruitment, training, transfers or promotions or wages.

“The woman worker with her consent, shall be allowed to work during night shifts in any establishment in which adequate protection of their dignity, honour and safety, protection from sexual harassment and their transportation from the establishment to the doorstep of their residence as may be prescribed are provided by the employer or his authorised representative or manager or supervisor,” it further said.