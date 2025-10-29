Mayawati urges Muslims to shift support to BSP; claims SP, Congress have failed to stop BJP

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday called upon the Muslim community to support her party instead of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress in order to defeat what she alleged was the "destructive politics" of the BJP.

Speaking at a bhaichara meeting here, she said that despite Muslims voting overwhelmingly in favour of the SP, the party had failed to defeat the BJP. She also issued key directions to the party cadre for strengthening the BSP's support base among Muslims.

"From the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and several earlier elections, it has become evident that despite Muslims extending full support—emotionally, physically, and financially—the SP and Congress have failed to stop the BJP. In contrast, the BSP has managed to defeat the BJP even with limited Muslim support, and in 2007, it formed a majority government in the state," she said.

The former chief minister alleged that both the SP and Congress had historically pursued politics that was "anti-Dalit, anti-backward, and anti-Muslim." She said their "wrong policies and activities" were responsible for strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"Not only in the 2022 Assembly elections but in almost every election, SP and Congress have used every means possible, including manipulation and deceit, not to defeat the BJP but to harm the BSP. Despite receiving one-sided Muslim votes, they have failed to stop the BJP. The Muslim community should understand this reality sooner rather than later," she said.