Mayawati urges Muslims to shift support to BSP; claims SP, Congress have failed to stop BJP

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday called upon the Muslim community to support her party instead of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress in order to defeat what she alleged was the "destructive politics" of the BJP.
Speaking at a bhaichara meeting here, she said that despite Muslims voting overwhelmingly in favour of the SP, the party had failed to defeat the BJP. She also issued key directions to the party cadre for strengthening the BSP's support base among Muslims.
"From the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and several earlier elections, it has become evident that despite Muslims extending full support—emotionally, physically, and financially—the SP and Congress have failed to stop the BJP. In contrast, the BSP has managed to defeat the BJP even with limited Muslim support, and in 2007, it formed a majority government in the state," she said.
The former chief minister alleged that both the SP and Congress had historically pursued politics that was "anti-Dalit, anti-backward, and anti-Muslim." She said their "wrong policies and activities" were responsible for strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
"Not only in the 2022 Assembly elections but in almost every election, SP and Congress have used every means possible, including manipulation and deceit, not to defeat the BJP but to harm the BSP. Despite receiving one-sided Muslim votes, they have failed to stop the BJP. The Muslim community should understand this reality sooner rather than later," she said.
The former CM said that during her tenure (2007–12), the BSP government ensured the real welfare of Muslims by guaranteeing them safety, security, and fair representation at every level. "We provided excellent law and order to protect their lives, property, and faith, and worked to curb casteism and communalism to a great extent," she said.
She further said the BSP was the first government that took a firm stand against injustice, lawlessness, and criminal elements, and worked to ensure justice for the oppressed.
"We made Uttar Pradesh free from riots, exploitation, injustice, and fear, while the tall claims of other parties have largely remained hollow. Their words and actions differ completely," she asserted.
Mayawati said, "Lakhs of Dalits, tribals, backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities are integral parts of the BSP's 'Bahujan Samaj.' The party's mission is to uplift these deprived and neglected communities through political empowerment, enabling them to live a life of dignity and self-respect as envisioned in the Constitution's humanitarian and welfare principles, which are essential to making India truly great."
During the meeting, which was attended by office-bearers of the Muslim Samaj Bhaichara Sangathan, along with the BSP's Uttar Pradesh president, all district presidents, and zonal coordinators, participants were also briefed about the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.