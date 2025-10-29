Naga national flag, constitution sole basis for political settlement: Thuingaleng Muivah

GUWAHATI: The NSCN-IM has maintained its firm stance on a separate Naga national flag and Naga national constitution, with the outfit’s general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah on Wednesday asserting that they are the sole basis for a negotiated political settlement between the organisation and the central government.

“The final negotiated political settlement between the Government of India and the NSCN representing Nagalim shall be according to the uniqueness of Nagalim’s history,” Muivah said at Senapati, a Naga-majority district in Manipur.

Explaining this position, he said “a new relationship” of “sharing of sovereign power” would be based on sovereign Nagalim’s unique history, duly recognised with the inclusion of the Naga national flag and Naga national constitution.

“The new relationship of sharing of sovereign power shall not be defined by the Constitution of India and Myanmar but by the political agreement of the two sovereign entities, and it shall be outside the Union and Constitution of India and Myanmar,” the NSCN-IM leader said.