NDA has zero tolerance for anarchy, will thwart return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar: UP CM Adityanath

RAGHUNATHPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that the double-engine government in Bihar has "zero tolerance" for those who are indulging in anarchy and said the ruling NDA allies would thwart any attempt to bring back 'jungle raj' in the state.

Urging people to vote for the NDA for all-around development, the BJP leader claimed that people of Bihar do "not need forces like the RJD and the Congress, which embrace criminals".

Addressing an election rally at Raghunathpur in Bihar's Siwan district, Adityanath said, "Forces are active to revive 'mafia raj' in Bihar, but nip them in the bud. All NDA allies have decided to thwart the return of 'jungle raj' to Bihar. 'Double engine' government in Bihar has zero tolerance for those creating anarchy. It is working in that direction. For the rest, the bulldozer is there."

The BJP leaders have been referring the 'jungle raj' to the "rule of the RJD" in Bihar.