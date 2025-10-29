Nearly 500 Indians flee Myanmar scam centres, stranded in Thailand; Centre plans repatriation

Nearly 500 Indian nationals have crossed into Thailand following a crackdown on several notorious scam centres in Myanmar, and India is working with Thai authorities to bring them home after completing the required legal process, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

It is learnt that New Delhi is considering sending an aircraft to Thailand to repatriate the Indians, most of whom were victims of cyber fraud rackets operating from Myanmar’s KK Park complex, said PTI .

Confirming the development, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said nearly 500 Indians are currently at Mae Sot in western Thailand. “The Indian government will send a plane to take them back directly,” he said.

Anutin did not say whether the Indian nationals were being treated as criminals or victims.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian embassy in Bangkok is coordinating closely with the Thai authorities on the matter.

“We are aware of Indian nationals who have been detained by Thai authorities,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “They had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar over the past few days. Our Mission in Thailand is working closely with Thai authorities to verify their nationality and to repatriate them, after necessary legal formalities are completed in Thailand.”

Jaiswal was responding to media queries on the issue.