NExT exams not to be implemented immediately: NMC

NEW DELHI: The proposed National Exit Test (NExT), a standard qualifying exam for medical graduates, will not be implemented immediately, the NMC said Wednesday.

The announcement came after a delegation from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), one of the most prominent resident doctors' associations in India, met the National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman, Dr Abhijat Sheth, on Wednesday.

“The Hon’ble Chairman informed that the NExT (National Exit Test) will not be implemented immediately. For the next 3-4 years, NMC plans to conduct mock tests, which will be fully funded by NMC, to assess feasibility and gather feedback from students and institutions. The final implementation of NExT will be considered only after evaluating the outcomes and response from these trial runs,” a statement from FAIMA said.

The proposal to hold the NExT examination for all final-year MBBS graduates has been delayed due to strong opposition from medical students, various resident doctors’ associations, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The opposition from various stakeholders is centred on its structure, timing, and impact on medical education.

It was scheduled to be implemented from August 2025.

The government has proposed that the new national-level exam for MBBS graduates will replace the NEET-PG and Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), a mandatory licensure exam in India for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have completed their primary medical degree from a foreign country.

The delegation, led by Dr Sandeep Dagar, Patron, Dr Bibhu Anand, Chief Advisor, and Dr Shailja, former vice-president, also discussed the findings of its national survey, which showed that over 40 per cent of medical students studying in India’s premier medical colleges, including AIIMS, Delhi, PGI-Chandigarh, JIPMER, etc., work in a toxic environment.