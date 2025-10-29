'No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him': Cong after Trump repeats India-Pak claim

In his remarks in Japan on Tuesday, Trump reiterated that he ended the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"A lot of the wars that I stopped were because of tariffs. And, frankly, I did a great service to the world because of tariffs, because of trade. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it.

"Seven planes were shot down. Seven brand-new, beautiful planes were shot down, and they were going at it, two big nuclear powers.

I said to Prime Minister Modi, and I said to the prime minister and the Field Marshal over in Pakistan, I said that we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fighting," Trump said.

"(They said) 'no, no, one thing has nothing to do with the other' and I said it has a lot to do with the other.

We said we are not doing any deals if you are going to fight and in about 24 hours that was the end of that, it was amazing," the US president said, referring to the stopping of the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

Last month, in his address to world leaders from the UN podium, Trump had repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.