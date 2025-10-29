President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet

NEW DELHI: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday took a sortie in a Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station in Ambala today.

As per the statement of the President’s Secretariat, “She is the first President of India to have taken a sortie in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force.”

Earlier, she took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023 at IAF's Tezpur air base.

Air Force Station, Ambala, is the first Air Force Station where Rafale aircraft arrived from Dassault Aviation Facility, France.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering about 200 kilometres before returning to the Air Force Station.

The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about 15,000 ft above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometres per hour.