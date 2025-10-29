Rajasthan HC grants six-month interim bail to Asaram Bapu on health grounds

After hearing all parties, the Bench granted Asaram six months’ interim bail in the first such relief from the Rajasthan High Court.

It is worth noting that Asaram has been serving his sentence since April 2018. Earlier, on January 7, 2025, the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a separate Gujarat case on medical grounds.

Following the expiry of the bail, he surrendered on August 30.

Asaram then filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court seeking an extension of his bail.

On August 27, a Division Bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur rejected his plea, citing a medical board report from Ahmedabad’s Government Hospital, which stated that his condition was stable and did not require hospitalisation.

The court also observed that Asaram had been visiting multiple hospitals in recent months without regular follow-up treatment.

Asaram has been convicted in two rape cases. The first case was registered in Jodhpur on August 21, 2013, following an FIR lodged at the city’s women’s police station for the rape of a minor.

He was arrested from his Indore ashram on August 31, 2013, and a 1,021-page charge sheet was filed on November 6, 2013. The Jodhpur Sessions Court sentenced him to life imprisonment on April 25, 2018.

In another case, filed in Ahmedabad in August 2013 by a woman from his Gandhinagar ashram, Asaram was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment by the court on January 31, 2023.