SC grants bail to industrialist Sudhir Windlass after 22 months in alleged multi-crore land grab case

DEHRADUN: Prominent industrialist Sudhir Windlass, who has been facing serious allegations of grabbing and illegally transferring multi-crore rupee land parcels in Dehradun, has finally received major relief from the Supreme Court. The apex court has accepted his bail petition after nearly 22 months of imprisonment.

Cases under several stringent sections were registered against Windlass and his associates at the Rajpur Police Station in Dehradun, based on a complaint filed by the owner of Doon Paramedical College, leading to his arrest and subsequent incarceration.

Given the gravity of the accusations, several charges related to multiple land disputes in Dehradun are currently registered against industrialist Sudhir Windlass.

It is noteworthy that nearly three years ago, on 25 January 2022, Sanjay Singh Chaudhary, the owner of Doon Paramedical College, lodged a complaint at the Rajpur Police Station, accusing Sudhir Windlass of allegedly usurping and selling valuable land.

Subsequently, the investigation into this matter was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI arrested Sudhir Windlass along with five alleged land-mafia members in connection with the case.