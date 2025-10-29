'Shrunken 56-inch chest still quiet': Congress after Trump repeats 'India-Pakistan' claim '56th time'

NEW DELHI The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan using trade, and said "the self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest is still quiet".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X video clips of Trump's remarks in Japan and later in South Korea in which he repeated his claim that he stopped the India-Pakistan military conflict using trade.

"So far he has said it 54 times. He has said it in the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UK. He has said it mid-flight and on land. Now President Trump has said it again, while addressing business leaders in Japan last evening," Ramesh said on X.

"No wonder his good friend in New Delhi does not want to hug him any more," the Congress leader said.