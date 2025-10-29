Srinagar Diary | No understanding with BJP, says Omar

Amid allegations of “match fixing” between the ruling NC and opposition BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in J&K, CM Omar Abdullah has dismissed claims of a tacit understanding between the two parties. “There was no understanding with BJP. This attempt of orchestrating a death by thousand cuts is incorrect,” Omar said. In RS polls on four vacant seats, NC managed to bag three. The fourth seat went to BJP’s Sat Sharma. “If NC had intended to align with BJP, we could have told them not to field candidates for two seats, and I would have withdrawn my fourth candidate and then elections wouldn’t be necessary,” he said.

Chrysanthemum garden tourists’ new attraction

The Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum theme garden) at the Botanical Garden in Srinagar is a new attraction for tourists this autumn. Developed at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore, the theme garden spans over 100 kanals and is envisioned as a major autumn attraction in Kashmir. With its vibrant blooms in shades of yellow, red, pink, and purple, the garden promises to infuse new colour and charm into the Valley’s tourism calendar during the autumn months. The garden has over 60 varieties of chrysanthemums and about 1,00,000 chrysanthemum plants have been planted in the garden. It was thrown open for visitors on October 25.