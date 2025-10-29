Tejashwi promises gas cylinders for Rs 500; calls on Biharis to drive out government controlled by 'baahari'

The INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday, promised that cooking gas cylinders would be made available for Rs 500 if the opposition alliance came to power in Bihar.

Speaking at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where he shared the stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi said, "Gas cylinders will be available for Rs 500 if Tejashwi forms the next government."

Taking a jibe at the Nitish Kumar led NDA government, Tejashwi reiterated his allegation that the JDU leader is being made a puppet by the BJP who has been running the state "through remote control."

"But, we Biharis must drive out the government which is being controlled by outsiders (baahari), who seek votes in Bihar but care for setting up factories only in Gujarat," he said.

The RJD leader, who has been campaigning in a T-shirt, in an obvious bid to underscore his youthful appeal, in contrast with CM Kumar, who is in his mid-70s, also made the crowds chant slogans in favour of 'yuva ki sarkaar.'

Tejashwi also claimed that the slew of populist measures taken in the recent past by the NDA government in the state had been a "copy" of whatever he had promised earlier.